Bale of hay in main street costs farmer a bundle

A Simpson farmer is a fair bit lighter in the pocket after a hay bale fell from a vehicle in front of police along Timboon's Main Street.
A police spokesman said a member of the public approached police officers on Sunday afternoon in Timboon and warned there was an unsecured load being transported into town.
"Then a bale fell off right in front of us in Main Street in front of the shops," he said
"We gave the driver a ticket for having an insecure load. That infringement notice is for $631.
"It did happen right in front of us."
The farmer was transporting feed from Simpson to another property near Timboon.
The police officer warned farmers and workers to make sure their loads were secure during transportation.
