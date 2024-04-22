The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bale of hay in main street costs farmer a bundle

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This hay bale has proved to be very expensive for a Simpson farmer.
This hay bale has proved to be very expensive for a Simpson farmer.

A Simpson farmer is a fair bit lighter in the pocket after a hay bale fell from a vehicle in front of police along Timboon's Main Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.