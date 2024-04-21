Late night arrest after man found with bag of meth

A Portland man, 42, is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells remanded in custody.
A Portland police spokesman said the man had been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possessing the proceeds of crime and possession ammunition.
Late Sunday night, April 21, the man was arrested by Portland crime investigation unit detectives in Portland.
It's alleged that more than a dozen grams of meth was found in a bag belonging to the man, as well as cash and ammunition.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
It's understood he will face additional charges after follow-up investigations this morning.
The man is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court later today for a bail/remand hearing.
More to come.
