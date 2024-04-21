The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Late night arrest after man found with bag of meth

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 22 2024 - 7:58am, first published 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late night arrest after man found with bag of meth
Late night arrest after man found with bag of meth

A Portland man, 42, is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells remanded in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.