Three city homes to go under the hammer today

There are three home auctions listed for Warrnambool today, Saturday, April 20.
The action kicks off for real estate agent Ray White Warrnambool at 10.30am with four bedroom 16 Huntingfield Drive in Warrnambool going under the hammer.
That will be followed at 11.30am with a three bedroom home at 53 Henna Street and then at 12.30apm a three bedroom home at 1A Wirilda Trailwill will be offered for sale.
The result at Henna Street will be particularly interesting as the property changed hands just before the COVID pandemic and if it sells that may give a true reflection of price rises since the pandemic in the city.
Huntingfield Drive is listed as a generously designed layout, in near pristine condition offering luxury, comfort and ample space for the entire family.
The ground level includes a potential fourth bedroom or home office alongside a separate living room.
The lower floor features a spacious powder room, abundant storage, a study nook and an impressive staircase.
Towards the rear of this level, there's open plan living featuring an expansive kitchen with a waterfall stone benchtop, built-in cooker, a sweeping butlers pantry, a sizable dining area and a living room that extends to a covered entertainment area, equipped with remote control blinds, electric roof heating as well as a spa.
There's also a good sized backyard workshop.
A lounge retreat and rumpus space await on the upper floor, providing incredible versatility for a growing family, along with two generously sized secondary bedrooms boasting extensive built-in robes, an elegant bathroom with a separate toilet as well as a master suite with ample storage, an ensuite featuring a walk in shower and dual vanity, in addition to a private balcony.
It's all on a 753sqm block and within walking distance of the Hopkins RIver, Homemaker Centre, Flying Horse Bar & Brewery and a short drive to Gateway Plaza.
Henna Street is a great central location involving a beautifully kept mid-century build 1960s brick home.
The three bedrooms offer a large master positioned at the front of the home, two rooms with built-in wardrobes and updated window furnishings throughout.
A light filled original kitchen adjoins the dining space and large living area.
The sunroom leads to the garage and to the recently renovated laundry with ample storage and new Miele dryer and washing machine.
The bathroom has been restored with the original blue bath and vanity set amongst pink tiles.
It's all situated on a 532sqm block, only a short walk to a supermarket, butcher, bakery, pharmacy and coffee shop.
And Wirilda Trail is a generous 1000sqm plus block in one of the original north Warrnambool estates.
The property features a spacious front yard, while the enclosed and secure backyard boasts a lush grassed area and a welcoming courtyard, making it perfect for family living and entertaining.
Inside there's an open plan kitchen and living area, a second relaxed living area creates great flexibility, with the comfortable master bedroom, equipped with a stylish walk-in robe and ensuite, in addition to two further sizeable bedrooms each with built-in robes.
The home is close to schools, hospitals, parkland, the Merri River and bike trails.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.