The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Caffeine and a Jane Dough pastry? You'll soon find it under the one roof

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
April 19 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baker Will Jane at the new Jane Dough store on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade. Picture by Anthony Brady
Baker Will Jane at the new Jane Dough store on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade. Picture by Anthony Brady

A beloved south-west bakery has found a new home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.