Caffeine and a Jane Dough pastry? You'll soon find it under the one roof

A beloved south-west bakery has found a new home.
Jane Dough has moved from the arcade off Warrnambool's Liebig Street to a new, bigger space on Raglan Parade, opening its doors to the public on April 18, 2024.
The move is part of a collaboration with Piccolo Coffee which roasts its own beans from the former Lifeline building.
"Piccolo invited us on board a couple of years ago and we've been working together to design and share the space moving forward," Jane Dough baker and owner Will Jane said.
The new space boasts all the treats that have earned Jane Dough a loyal following - rich, decadent doughnuts and crispy sourdough bread - with plans to soon have coffee to match.
"We will still always be a take-away bakery but customers will now also have the option of sitting down at Piccolo's cafe, having a coffee, food and ordering our product too," Mr Jane said.
He said Piccolo's cafe was expected to open by August/September.
People flocked to the artisan bakery on its first day of trade with not even 120 free cinnamon donuts enough to feed the new and existing customers.
"We've had a really good response," Mr Jane said.
"We've had plenty of office workers come by for morning tea and even just people walking past, poking their head in the doors and having a look."
Mr Jane said the move had been "pretty surreal".
"It might take another week or two to really sink in... but it has been great," he said.
Jane Dough first opened as a wholesale bakery business in a little nook of Warrnambool's central business district in 2017.
It was a first for Mr Jane, who had not owned a business before.
"I was very green to the whole thing so I started off wholesale only as a bit of a safety net," he said.
"The evolution of the business has definitely been guided by demand."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, wholesale dropped and Jane Dough increased its retail supply.
"Through that period it grew really well and then the wholesale came back and now we have both which has also been a big part of the decision to move," Mr Jane said.
Jane Dough is now located at 719 Raglan parade.
