The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged victim will object to giving evidence against her cop husband

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
April 19 2024 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged victim will object to giving evidence against her cop husband
Alleged victim will object to giving evidence against her cop husband

The victim of an alleged unlawful assault will object to giving evidence against the accused offender, who is her husband and a south-west police officer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.