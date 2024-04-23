Lawn bowls pennant premiers to push for state title crown

City Red won the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant division one grand final in March.
It then took out the West Coast Region finals - beating Portland Memorial and Winchelsea - to book its ticket to the state finals.
The top-12 teams in Victoria will contest the Champion of State Pennant at Moama on May 4-5.
They will be split into pools of six with the winners of each pool to meet in the final.
City Red skipper Bryan Sheehan said his team had experience at state level.
"We went two years prior. We were pretty competitive, I reckon we were maybe third or fourth overall," he said.
"We always hope for the best. We have a tough draw - we play the Geelong premier league winners Highton round one and we play the Melbourne premier league winners Deer Park round two.
"They are the teams you really want to play. We play three games on the Saturday and two games on the Sunday."
City Red has won three of the past four Western District weekend pennant grand finals.
It has advanced to the state finals on those three occasions.
"The best thing is most of us were there two and three years ago," Sheehan said.
"I know three years ago, no one apart from me had been there before and it was a new experience for them and they really enjoyed it and it's why they strive to keep going back there.
"My niece Casey (Sheehan), it will be her first time at Champion of State Pennant. She's been in really good form."
Sheehan said City Red would fine-tune its game in the lead-up to the competition.
"Since regional (finals), we've had a bit of a rest because pennant is a long season," he said.
"We are moving into full training mode now."
