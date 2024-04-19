Victim assaulted by woman half her age during alcohol-fuelled brawl

A victim suffered a fractured eye-socket when a woman more than half her age punched her to the face during an alcohol-fuelled brawl at a licensed premises.
The now 25-year-old offender punched the victim, then 56, in the face on March 10, 2023.
The two women were not known to each other and the assault occurred during multiple fights that had broken out between a group of people in the car park of a Warrnambool pub.
The victim was lying on the ground when she was struck to the face.
She was later hospitalised with a fractured eye socket.
The offender pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 19, 2024, and was placed on a 12-month adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
A conviction was not recorded.
The magistrate struck out an application for an alcohol exclusion order, which the woman's lawyer Belinda Northey said if granted would have led to her client's unemployment.
She said the woman worked at a licensed premises herself and was remorseful for her offending.
"It's an unfortunate incident involving multiple parties who had all consumed alcohol on a night out," Ms Northey said.
She said her client came in at the end of the brawl and threw a punch.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the incident could have been a lot worse.
"I don't know what possesses people but the amount of violence, whether it be drug or alcohol-fuelled, at the moment in the state of Victoria - I think is at a record-high," he said.
He said the punch could have led to long-term injuries.
Mr Guthrie said he believed the woman was capable of "better performances", citing a character reference from her boss who described her as a "great employee".
The woman must also pay $500 to the court fund, which is distributed to local charities.
