'So consistent': Trainer all praise for galloper ahead of metropolitan race

A win in a $130,000 benchmark race at Mornington on Saturday, April 20, 2024 may pave the way for consistent Warrnambool galloper Dashing to head interstate for his next outing.
Trainer Aaron Purcell indicated the bar would be lifted for Dashing, if he happens to defeat 12 rivals in Saturday's 1600-metre contest.
The Mornington meeting carries metropolitan status and Purcell said Dashing was due for a win following two good runs this campaign.
"Dashing has his foot on the till," the group one winning trainer said. "I've been very happy with his two starts this time in work.
"He's just so consistent, he doesn't know how to run a bad race. I would say if we happen to win on Saturday we could go over to Adelaide for his next start or we may go up to Queensland for its winter carnival. It all hinges on how he runs on Saturday. The Mornington race is over 1600 metres but I believe with a bit of time I reckon he may run out a strong 2000 metres."
Apprentice jockey Sheridan Clarke, who has ridden Dashing in his two runs this preparation, has been booked for Saturday's ride.
Early betting markets rate Dashing as the $3.40 favourite. Local trainer Lindsey Smith accepted with Bold Bourbon and Rudhyar in a $130,000 race over 2000 metres.
