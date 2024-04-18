The Standard
WDFNL round three teams: Star recruit named for blockbuster clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 18 2024 - 7:37pm, first published 7:35pm
Ex-Koroit star Ben Dobson will debut for Nirranda. File picture
Ex-Koroit star Ben Dobson will debut for Nirranda. File picture

A four-time Hampden league premiership champion will make his highly anticipated debut for Nirranda on Saturday, April 20 against Russells Creek.

