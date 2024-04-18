White Isuzu ute with three firearms stolen, rego 1RY-3DT

A 2014 white Isuzu D-Max tray utility containing three firearms has been stolen from south of Colac.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sims, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the ute was stolen from Kawarren Road in Kawarren, almost 20 kilometres south of Colac.
The ute was stolen overnight on Tuesday, April 16, between 6pm and 10am the next morning.
Detective Senior Constable Sims said the ute - registration 1RY-3DT - was still missing.
He said the keys had been hidden in the tray, but they were located by the thieves and the Isuzu was driven off from a carport.
The guns were locked in the vehicle.
They included a 12 gauge shotgun, a browning .223 rifle and .22 rimfire rifle.
The investigator requested anyone who saw the vehicle immediately make a report to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles were often crimes of opportunity.
"Securing your vehicle, putting valuables out of sight and securing your keys can go a long way to preventing such crimes," he said.
The Victoria Police western region crime squad has taken over carriage of the investigations as there are three firearms involved.
