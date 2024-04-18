Mother and daughter teachers nominated for awards

A mother and daughter are in line to be honoured for their teaching expertise.
Sharon Dwyer has been nominated in the 'empowering all to flourish' category, while here daughter Eliza is a nominee for the 'building inclusive Catholic learning communities'.
The nominations are part of the Diocese of Ballarat's Spirit of Catholic Education Awards.
Sharon is a teacher at Our Lady Help of Christians (OLHC) and has been in the profession since 1980.
Eliza plies her trade at St Patrick's in Port Fairy.
Sharon's longevity means she has crossed the generations.
"In recent years it has been wonderful to have children in my class whose parents I also taught at OLHC," she said.
"I try to instil in the children that they are all special and bring their own strengths and talents.
'It's very special to be recognised alongside Eliza in this way. I am proud of the teacher and woman she has become."
Sharon is currently a prep teacher and over her career has held leadership roles in wellbeing and religious education.
Eliza said she was thrilled for her mother, who has greatly influenced her own career.
The pair worked together at OLHC for three years early in Eliza's career.
"It was wonderful to see Mum in her element, and inspiring to see how she cared for each child, treating them like her own," Eliza said.
"That is something I have tried to instil in my own approach to teaching."
Eliza is now in her seventh year of teaching.
She is a year two class teacher and religious education leader.
"Working as I do with students and families from all different backgrounds, it's vital they all feel welcomed and included in everything we do," she said.
Sharon and Eliza will learn if their nominations are successful with award winners announced on Friday, May 3 at the Catholic Education Week dinner in Ballarat.
The Diocese of Ballarat is a large region of the state and includes 63 schools, both primary and secondary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.