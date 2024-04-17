Circus promises 'extreme production' will keep audience on edge of seats

The wheel of death is just one part of an "extreme production" the Great Moscow Circus has in store for Warrnambool this weekend.
Guinness World Record holders and gold medallists from as far as Ukraine, Brazil and Columbia will be putting on a show from Friday, April 19 until Sunday, April 28.
Performer Tahlia Weber, a seventh-generation circus performer whose family owns the circus, said it was a "world-class production".
"It's our extreme production so all of our acts are very edge-of-your-seat entertainment," she said.
"One of the new acts is our freestyle riders which is Australia's best BMX and scooter riders. They're a real crowd favourite, we've also got the globe of death and wheel of death.
"We've got gold medallists and Guinness World Record holders too. Our tent holds around 650 people, it's probably going to be sold out. We leave a few tickets for door sales but it is getting very busy so I'd recommend booking.
"Tickets range from $25 to $70."
Weber said the show was last in Victoria about seven years ago and was fresh from performances in Geelong.
