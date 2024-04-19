Students excited ahead of completion of Edmund Rice Centre

Excitement is building for the students who will be the first to use Emmanuel College's Edmund Rice Centre.
The centre, a cutting-edge year nine dedicated learning centre, will welcome its first students in 2025.
A community appeal to raise $1.5 million for the centre has hit $450,000, with a basketball match between all-star Warrnambool legends and students raising $10,000.
Recent progress on the facility includes tiered concrete seating in the auditorium, completion of major walls, installation of a basketball court, and ongoing work on framing, wiring, ducting, and brickwork.
Brian Brown, chair of the Edmund Rice Appeal committee, shares a deep connection to the college and its mission.
"My life, possibly like a lot of yourselves, has been interwoven with Emmanuel College in many ways," Mr Brown said.
"My children, my work, the community ... Emmanuel College and the memories I share here are close to my heart. It made sense to throw my hat in the ring and help spread the word about this new learning facility and the 9@RICE program."
Mr Brown, who recently retired after dedicating more than 30 years to the college, emphasises the importance of the year nine level and the impact it has on students' development.
"Year nine is a year level close to my heart. I have taught lots of classes at this level, being year nine coordinator and junior school coordinator," he said.
"Consequently, I know the importance this year's level plays in a student's development which means we have to do it right."
"I'm so proud to be a part of this fundraising effort. But it's not just about pride. It's about making a real difference in the lives of young people. I'm a big believer in supporting a wonderful opportunity."
His son, Jonathan Brown, a former AFL player, an inspiring alumni and all-star basketball player from the Rice Rally Capital Appeal launch, echoed his dad's sentiment.
"Dad was a long-time teacher at Emmanuel College and he is also chairman of the fundraising committee so he roped me in to help bring awareness to it," he said.
Recently, a number of students had a tour of the facility.
Ruby Koch, 13, said she was excited to be among the first students to learn at the centre.
"I'm really excited," she said.
"There are lots of new facilities and I think all the year nine students next year can come together and I feel like we will bond a bit more over there."
Gano Akoch and Monty Darcy are most excited about using the new basketball court.
"It looks really good and I'm really excited," they said.
The Edmund Rice Centre, nestled within the main McAuley campus, boasts cutting-edge facilities including science labs, art, media and food tech classrooms, a basketball court and outdoor learning spaces.
To make a donation or learn more about the Edmund Rice Centre Capital Appeal, you can go to the Emmanuel College website at: www.emmanuel.vic.edu.au/edmund-rice-centre-appeal
