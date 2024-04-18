South-west public schools receive more than $4m in federal funding

Three south-west public schools will share in more than $4 million in federal funding for essential upgrades such as toilet blocks and a new playground.
The federal Education Department announced on April 17, 2024, $45 million for funding to build or upgrade infrastructure at 67 state public schools.
Each school will receive at least $250,000 with the largest amounts - $1.5 million - allocated to Cobden Primary School and George Street Primary School in Hamilton.
The Cobden school's toilets will be refurbished and replaced, while Hamilton's will be upgraded and made more accessible.
The money will also fund the supply and installation of fencing around the George Street school oval and replace one of its playgrounds.
Portland Bay School was also successful in the latest round, receiving $1.3 million to refurbish and convert the existing industrial laundry and storage area to a working manual activities/art classroom.
Public schools with the greatest need were prioritised, including schools with high numbers of students from a low-socio economic background, First Nations students, and students with disability.
Round two of the Schools Upgrade Fund was open to all public schools and applications closed in February.
Schools submitted their projects to their relevant state and territory education departments which made recommendations to the federal government.
Victorian Minister for Education Ben Carroll said all students across the state deserved to have the best possible start in life.
"We've invested billions into upgrading thousands of schools across Victoria and it's great to have a partner in Canberra now doing the same - helping ensure our schools have the infrastructure they need to help students succeed," he said.
