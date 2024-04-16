Man denies twice raping woman he knew inside his own home in 2020

A Warrnambool district man has denied twice raping a woman in his home more than three years ago.
The man, aged in his 40s, faced the first day of his trial in Warrnambool County Court on April 16, 2024, after pleading not guilty to two counts of rape.
The prosecution alleges the offending took place inside the man's home on November 19, 2020.
The man, who can not legally be named, had asked the alleged victim to drive him to buy alcohol before they returned to his home.
There it is alleged the man raped and digitally raped the woman.
Jurors were told the pair had previously been in a sexual relationship, which lasted for a couple of months, but was over at the time of the alleged offending.
A barrister for the accused man said his client was innocent and the allegations did not happen.
The jury is expected to consider text messages sent between the man and woman the morning after the alleged offending.
The trial before Gavan Meredith continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.