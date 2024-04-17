The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Taking steps to help others with a little help from a former Prime Minister

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 17 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Warmuth and Susan Thomas treking the Larapinta trail to raise money for a United Nations program. Picture by Anthony Brady
Grace Warmuth and Susan Thomas treking the Larapinta trail to raise money for a United Nations program. Picture by Anthony Brady

When a Port Fairy mother-daughter duo decided to do a fundraising trek through central Australia they got a little help from a former Australian prime minister.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.