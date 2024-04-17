Taking steps to help others with a little help from a former Prime Minister

When a Port Fairy mother-daughter duo decided to do a fundraising trek through central Australia they got a little help from a former Australian prime minister.
Dr Susan Thomas and Grace Warmuth will walk part of the Larapinta trail west of Alice Springs in May to raise money for the UN Women Australia second-chance education program.
It's something that is close to Dr Thomas' heart. "It's a great cause," she said.
"I spent 12 years working out in central Australia with indigenous communities. That made me incredibly aware of the poor educational opportunities.
"Uluru used to be on my commute."
Working in central Australia is something Dr Thomas said she missed.
In 2005, she started working occasionally in emergency at South West Healthcare, then full-time from 2012.
It was during that time - over a seven-year period - she went to the APY Lands in South Australia for a week at a time about eight times a year to work with people who had chronic disease.
At the end of 2022, she left her job in emergency, and Dr Thomas now works for Victorian Rural Generalist Program trying to get doctors to rural areas. But in her spare time she has been training with Ms Warmuth for the trek.
The pair have been going to pilates, joined park run and walk most days - often with their backpacks - to prepare for the 65-kilometre hike across rocky terrain.
"I work as a window washer...so that's been my main training - going up and down ladders, many squats," Ms Warmuth said.
She said she was looking forward to returning to central Australia after going to school in Alice Springs back when she was in year nine and 10.
It was after the pair did a trek in New Zealand last year that Ms Warmuth's mum, Es, suggested they do the UN Trek for Rights which starts on May 21, 2024.
What the pair didn't realise at first was that they would have to raise $3000 each. But they have managed to raise double that - about $12,000.
"It's amazing, Port Fairy has been extraordinarily engaged and generous with their support," Dr Thomas said.
Dr Thomas said she wrote to former prime minister Julia Gillard about the trek, and Ms Gillard donated 10 signed copies of her Not Now, Not Ever book.
A silent auction for the books brought in $860. Street stalls, raffles and other events - which have been supported by businesses - helped with their fundraising efforts.
