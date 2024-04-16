Under the Auld Pump: Sport, life go hand-in-hand for premiership netballer

Purnim-raised Marea Corbett goes Under the Auld Pump this week, discussing her early years growing up, playing in an A grade netball premiership with Russells Creek and how sport has formed a strong part of her family life.
AT A GLANCE
Born in Warrnambool on June 16, 1963.
Husband: Ross. Children: Josh and Georgia.
Parents: Ray and Bernadette. Siblings: Peter, Marcia, Gerard, John, Anthony, Brendan and Carmel.
Education: St Marcellus Primary School Purnim before going to St Ann's College in Warrnambool which is now Emmanuel College.
Sporting highlight: Playing for Russells Creek when they won the A grade netball premiership in 1993.
Marea I note that your primary school education was at St Marcellus Primary School in Purnim. What are your memories of going to school there?
I've got wonderful memories of my childhood years. School was really good. The funny thing is when you're young it all seems really big but in hindsight as we know it was not a big school. The most the school could accommodate was 60 students and that number fluctuated in my time there. Sister Adelbert was the only teacher. She taught all the grades. Dorraine Beks would come down and help out with the sport. I don't want to sound bias as Dorraine is my aunty but she did a sensational job encouraging the students to learn the basic skills of sport.
I just loved taking part in sport and that evolved even more once I went into Warrnambool at St Ann's. Once again the teachers wanted to see us taking part in sport. We lived on a farm at Purnim and that has nothing but great memories for me. My siblings and I were always outside helping out in the dairy milking the cows or doing other chores.
I can still remember riding my pony to the Hopkins Falls or to the Framlingham forest and other healthy outside sports like tennis or badminton. I fully understand the world has changed a lot since my younger years. I'm sure it was a lot more healthy to be running around outside on the farm then what happens to young people today crammed inside on phones or iPads on social media.
Marea, let's talk about your sporting highlights. What are your memories of the 1993 netball premiership win with Russells Creek?
We were the underdogs and ended up defeating the red hot favourites Northern Districts. We had some very good players including Tracey Dean, Lindy Bellman, Sophie Cole, Lisa O'Neill, Robyn Hughes and Kate Ludeman. I would play netball and then would go over and have a game of hockey. I've still got fond memories of taking part in the Little Athletics in the late 1960s at South Warrnambool Football Ground on Saturday mornings.
Children used to come from all over the district to take part in the various sports. One of my favourites was the triple jumps. I ended up winning the under 12 triple jump at the Victoria State Championships at Olympic Park. A lasting memory I have is of Val Bertrand at St Ann's. My parents never had much money as I had seven siblings and they were trying to run a farm and Val, who was teaching physical education at the school knew that I loved running so she gave me $20 to buy a pair of running spikes at De Grandi sports store and that's something I've never forgotten.
St Ann's was very good at inter-school sports and a lot of that credit must be given to Val for all the hard work and encouragement she gave the students. I would have been 15-years-old and I joined the Warrnambool Athletics Club. We used to train and compete at the high school oval on weeknights. I can still remember it was always windy there. A lot of my training was done at the Purnim oval and I would have to contend with the cricketers who were training. I would dodge cricket balls and sprinklers and use whatever things that were available to mark out running distances. Beer cans often came in handy.
Where did you love for running come about?
My dad Ray used to run at the Stawell Gift meeting. He took part in the mile races and encouraged us to take up running. I was fortunate enough to compete in the 400-metre hurdles at the Victoria Country Championships and then I went on to run in the Australian titles in Adelaide in the under 18 event and as I mentioned I also loved playing hockey. I was fortunate enough to have played in numerous hockey sides that won premierships and I played country week hockey in Geelong when I was 14 to 17 years-old and I went on to represent Victoria country in hockey. My parents were big supporters of all their children but part of the deal about me taking part in any sporting events was I had to go to church before competing.
Marea, away from your sporting exploits your husband Ross has also been a handy sportsman, mainly as a cricketer for Nestles. Did you go to many cricket games when he was playing for Nestles?
Yes. I went to a lot of cricket games that Ross played in. Once we had our children Josh and Georgia they attended some of his games. Our kids really loved going to games on Saturdays. Nestles Cricket Club was like a second home not only for Ross but all our family.
Do you think the love of sport that Ross and you share has rubbed off on your children?
Ross and I told Josh and Georgia from a young age playing sport is great for fitness of the body and the mind. It's also a wonderful way to meet new friends. Josh and Georgia started off playing junior sport at the Emmanuel Hawks before going out to the North Warrnambool Football Netball Club. The North Warrnambool Football Netball Club offers a sensational environment for people to play footy or netball. Georgia has gone on to play a lot of netball in the Geelong region and in particular with South Barwon where's she's been captain. She's a very determined and consistent player while Josh has had to manage numerous injuries during his footy career. Josh has done a remarkable job in his footy career playing 41 games at the elite level. Ross and I are extremely proud of the achievements of both our children - not only in sport but in life.
