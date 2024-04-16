Under the Auld Pump: Sport, life go hand-in-hand for premiership netballer

My dad Ray used to run at the Stawell Gift meeting. He took part in the mile races and encouraged us to take up running. I was fortunate enough to compete in the 400-metre hurdles at the Victoria Country Championships and then I went on to run in the Australian titles in Adelaide in the under 18 event and as I mentioned I also loved playing hockey. I was fortunate enough to have played in numerous hockey sides that won premierships and I played country week hockey in Geelong when I was 14 to 17 years-old and I went on to represent Victoria country in hockey. My parents were big supporters of all their children but part of the deal about me taking part in any sporting events was I had to go to church before competing.