Rising cricket club appoints high-profile coach for 2023-24 season

Spring Creek is in good hands for the 2023-24 season, appointing a player with extensive Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one experience as coach.
Former West Warrnambool and Wesley CBC batter Ryan McArdle will mentor the Strikers while also playing for the club's top team in division two.
"I'm just really excited," McArdle told The Standard.
"Three years ago we moved out to Winslow, so it's an amazing opportunity to be part of the community."
The Strikers which joined the WDCA ahead of the 2021 season as a merger of Former Grassmere Cricket Association clubs Woolsthorpe and Mailors Flat fielded a side in divsions two, three and four last season.
McArdle, who has peeled off thousands of division one runs, is looking forward to playing his role in the club's development.
"(I've) always been invested in the coaching aspect and trying to improve people on and off the field," he said.
"I've been grateful for the leadership opportunities my former clubs Wesley and West Warrnambool gave me. I know I'm ready to roll out a great cricket program for all the Spring Creek players and members.
"A main goal I have is to make everyone at the Strikers feel important and involved in what we're doing."
McArdle, who lives near the club's ground in Winslow, is eager to play consistently again.
The former Panther had to put cricket on the back-burner the past two seasons to help raise his young family.
He featured twice for West Warrnambool's division two side during its 2023-24 campaign, contributing scores of 39 and 52 from two knocks.
McArdle said the club's family-friendly values and community involvement appealed to him.
"My wife Carly and children Elsie (three) and Henry (one) look forward to meeting the wider community as we'll be out here for a long time yet," he said.
Strikers president Tim Wells was thrilled to see the club land someone of McArdle's calibre.
"(We're) delighted on so many levels," he said.
"For our club that's growing it's fantastic to get someone with that high-level experience that some of our guys haven't experienced before, from both the coaching and playing level."
