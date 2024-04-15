The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lies about kidnapping and robbery led to 34-hour police investigation

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 15 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lies about kidnapping and robbery led to 34-hour police investigation
Lies about kidnapping and robbery led to 34-hour police investigation

A man told Warrnambool police he was kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and robbed at knife-point, leading to a 34-hour investigation into a crime that never occurred.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.