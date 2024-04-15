Lies about kidnapping and robbery led to 34-hour police investigation

A man told Warrnambool police he was kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and robbed at knife-point, leading to a 34-hour investigation into a crime that never occurred.
Xavier Wilson, 22, offered two men his Xbox and TV at a Warrnambool hotel after he failed to get them cocaine.
He then lied to police, fabricating an elaborate story that he'd been kidnapped by knife-wielding men driving a white van, and then later robbed.
Wilson pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 15, 2024, to making a false report to police and was convicted and fined $3500.
He was also ordered to pay $2100 in compensation to Victoria Police.
The court heard police were called to reports of an altercation between a group of men at an Albert Street property in Warrnambool on August 12, 2022.
Attending officers spoke to Wilson, who told them he was walking home from the pub when an unknown white commercial van pulled up beside him.
He said he didn't know the three people in the car, who allegedly forced him inside.
He said one man had a large knife and demanded he get in the car.
Wilson alleged the offender asked him his address while the knife was held to his neck.
He said he directed them to his house where they walked him inside before stealing his Xbox and TV.
He alleged one man pushed him into a wall while the other two remained with the van and assaulted his two neighbours.
He told police the van then drove away with his stolen property.
The city's on-call crime unit was called to the scene, which was briefly examined about 1.30am before being cordoned off.
A crime scene investigator attended the next morning and Wilson went to the police station later that day where he made a six-page statement.
Wilson also did a face-fit image with a crime identity expert.
The court heard detectives spent 36 hours and 30 minutes investigating the crime, including canvassing CCTV, databases, knocking on doors and seizing forensic material.
But footage from the hotel strongly contradicted Wilson's story, the court heard.
He was recorded having a "jovial time" with the alleged offenders and a staff member later confirmed they were talking at the pub throughout the evening.
The staff member told police he overheard Wilson had been given money to buy drugs and he had offered his Xbox and TV in compensation for not providing them.
Wilson was arrested on August 15 that year.
He admitted lying to the police, stating he had told the men he knew where to get cocaine which he knew he couldn't, leading them to become angry.
Wilson told the court on Monday he had made a "very silly mistake".
He apologised for the time he wasted, stating his father was a police officer and he respected their time was valuable.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was premeditated and Wilson had ample time to stop and consider the lies he was telling.
"You made a six-page statement where you committed perjury," he said.
"Had it proceeded you would be before the courts for perverting the course of justice in which case there is no question about it, the tariff is and should be an immediate term of imprisonment."
