Smoke from planned burns visible across the region

Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighters are undertaking five planned burns across the south-west, which is causing visible smoke across the region.
There's fires burning at:
On Monday, April 15, there are also plans to ignite a 100-hectare burn, about 20 kilometres north-west of Drajurk at the Tooloy-Lake Mundi Wildlife Reserve.
FFMVic chief fire officer Chris Hardman said it was crucial fire agencies took advantage of favourable conditions.
With fire restrictions easing in some parts of the state, and calm autumn conditions, a large number of private, agricultural and planned burns are expected to take place in the coming weeks across the region.
While current conditions are ideal for burning, weather patterns may cause smoke to linger over parts of the state overnight and through to early morning.
"Planned burning on public land is one of the tools FFMVic uses to keep Victoria safer from bushfires," Mr Hardman said.
"While we burn to the conditions not the calendar, autumn generally gives our crews more opportunities to conduct planned burns as the weather is more stable and fire behaviour is manageable and generally predictable.
"With the current favourable weather and forest conditions, we are dedicating all available resources to deliver planned burning."
Mr Hardman said reducing fine fuels such as grass, leaves, bark, shrubs and fallen branches meant fires were less intense and slower to spread.
"Making it more likely that firefighters can keep bushfires small and contained before they pose a risk to communities," he said.
"Smoke can be a result of private residents or agricultural burns, chimney smoke or planned burns.
"We work closely with and use information from the Environment Protection Authority and Bureau of Meteorology to keep the smoke impact from planned burns as low as practically possible and inform the community while delivering the program.
"Victorians can also sign up for planned burn notifications to prepare for any impact on their health or activities."
For the latest information about when and where planned burns are happening near you, visit https://plannedburns.ffm.vic.gov.au/
A community information message was issued through the emergency.vic.gov.au website/app at 5pm on Sunday for Big Hill, Aireys Inlet, Anglesea, Bells Beach, and surrounds.
Forest Fire Management Victoria said residents may see or smell smoke across parts of the Otway Coast between Big Hill, Eastern View, Fairhaven, Aireys Inlet, Anglesea and Bells Beach from late afternoon and overnight on both Sunday and Monday.
"Smoke is the result of multiple FFMVic planned burns near Anglesea and Aireys Inlet," a spokesman said.
"The smoke is expected to clear late morning each day before returning later that afternoon."
