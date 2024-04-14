Black-faced lambs worth $1000 each stolen from Portland west property

Twenty-one Suffolk stud lambs valued at $1000 each have been stolen from a property west of Portland.
A Portland police spokeswoman said the sheep were stolen from a Bridgewater Road between March 31 and Sunday, April 14, 2024.
The Suffolk sheep have highly distinctive black faces.
The property is 8.7 kilometres west of Portland.
It's expected that a large trailer would have been needed to transport the stolen sheep.
Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in that area, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
