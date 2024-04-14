Man with machete arrested after allegedly terrorising sisters

Police have arrested a man at an Allansford property this morning, April 15, who allegedly drove to a home with a machete in his car.
The occupants of the house locked themselves in a rear unit and called police about 7.30am.
Warrnambool uniform police officers have just arrived and arrested the man.
It's understood the women, sisters aged in their 20s, have not been physically injured.
More to come.
