Man with machete arrested after allegedly terrorising sisters

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 15 2024 - 8:13am, first published 8:04am
Police have arrested a man at an Allansford property this morning, April 15, who allegedly drove to a home with a machete in his car.

Andrew Thomson

