Four in custody over alleged Heywood kidnapping case

Three Heywood women and a man are in the Warrnambool police cells due to their alleged involvement in an alleged drug-related kidnapping.
Details are currently sketchy, but it is known the four people were taken into custody late Friday, April 12, 2024 and on Saturday, interviewed by Portland police crime investigation unit detectives, charged and remanded in custody.
They will all appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for bail/remand hearings.
They have been charged with a range of offences relating to alleged drug deals, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Police will allege the four people were involved in drug deals in the Portland district, there's allegations debts were not paid and the alleged kidnapping happened earlier this month.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.