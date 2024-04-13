'Instils a lot of belief': Gun midfielders power Creek to upset win

Russells Creek mentor Dylan Herbertson has heaped praise on his midfield group for lifting to another level in Saturday's upset win.
The Warrnambool and District league outfit made it 2-0 in a thrilling 11.9 (75) to 9.17 (71) win against premiership fancy Merrivale at Mack Oval.
Pressure, polish and experience came to the fore at critical times against the well-drilled Tigers, albeit missing a few key players, according to Herbertson.
Key recruits Kurt Smith, Andy McMeel and Brett Harrington once again proved their credentials with standout performances.
"Our midfield was huge, especially some of those older guys in there," he said.
"Kurt (Smith), (Andy) McMeel, Logan McLeod and Brett Harrington really stood up today, they were brilliant for us.
"They were really, really good.
"I asked all the boys to keep rolling up with pressure and we did that. It was a pretty tight, contested game of footy."
Herbertson also singled out big man Dylan Burns' pivotal performance in the ruck.
"He was absolutely sensational for us," he said.
"He didn't get much of a chop out against three quality (Merrivale) ruckman and stood up."
The Creek mentor believed an early-season win against one of the competition's best teams would do wonders for confidence.
"It instils a lot of belief in the boys in the way we want to play our footy," he said.
"It's fantastic for the boys for their belief that they can grind out those games.
"You're never comfortable against them. The biggest lead all day might have been two goals and we stood up."
Herbertson said pleasingly his side came away unscathed.
Despite missing spearhead Dylan Weir for a second consecutive week and dynamic forward Nathan Krepp nursing a calf injury, the Tigers still managed 26 scoring shots but for a return of nine goals.
Jack Neave and Manny Sandow were among the best for the Tigers, slotting four between them.
