Bob was only meant to be in Port Fairy for two years - this year it's his 50th

When Bob Mallett arrived in Port Fairy in 1974 his plan was to only stay for two years.
Now in 2024, he will have lived in the seaside town for 50 years.
The passionate sportsman and retired policeman enjoys following his beloved Port Fairy footy club and on Saturday, April 13, he was in his usual spot at the Gardens Oval watching as the Seagulls took on Warrnambool.
The accomplished footballer played seven games for South Melbourne in the VFL during the late 1960s.
"I came from Port Melbourne in 1974 to coach Port Fairy," he said.
"I came for two years and this is now my 50th year."
Mr Mallett and wife Anne had three children in Port Fairy - Robbie, Paul and Naomi - and have entrenched themselves in the community.
"We thought it was too good of a place to leave, so we stayed here," he said.
"I came to coach and there was a position vacant at the police station too, so I put in for that and got it.
"I was in the police force for 30 years, with 18 years in Port Fairy."
He coached Port Fairy for four years and also spent five years as president.
"The teams we had were all deadset goers and tried their best every week," he said.
"I played football for eight years and then went and played and coached at Yambuk. I enjoyed every minute of it.
"I love coming each week to the football and catching up with everyone. We always sit along the fence, this is our spot."
He says Port Fairy has changed over the past 50 years, but the people were still the highlight.
"We have the right people here," he said.
"It has grown tremendously since I came here. There's something to do every weekend in Port Fairy now.
"There's a lot more younger people around now. In all, it's a great town and community. I have a heap of good friends."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.