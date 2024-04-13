Mixed emotions for family as first home sells for $880,000

A Warrnambool family will make the move to Koroit after selling their first home at auction for $880,000.
The auction of the home, at 18 Quarry Road, Warrnambool, was held on Saturday, April 13, and was attended by a crowd of about 25 people.
Shaylne and Jeremy Hausler were delighted after the sale of their four bedroom, two bathroom property.
"We built it five years ago together, it's our first family home," Mr Hausler said.
"We have had two kids here. We are moving out of town to Koroit.
"We have family out that way and work is out of town too, we just thought it was time."
The couple have purchased a block of land in Koroit and will build a new home.
Mr Hausler said selling the Warrnambool property came with mixed emotions.
"We have good memories here for sure," he said.
"We are extremely happy with the auction result."
The couple thanked selling agents Harry Ponting and Fergus Torpy from Ray White.
In other auction results, a home at 165 Merrivale Drive, Warrnambool, also sold under the hammer.
Mr Torpy said bidding opened at $360,000 and was contested between two local bidders.
"I believe the buyers were young local investors," he said.
"It sold for $425,000. It was a good result for the quaint little home."
A two bedroom property at 66 Nicholson Street, Warrnambool, also sold at auction.
Mr Torpy said the home offered sweeping ocean views.
"It had four bidders, which was really solid," he said.
"Bidding opened at $560,000. It sold for $665,000 to a local investor. That was a really solid outcome."
He said the Warrnambool market was "steady and good".
"Historically Warrnambool is a fairly steady market. It is a little bit more upbeat at the moment," he said.
"Prices are stable, you are not seeing the fluctuation we have seen previously and interest rates have stabilised as well.
"The existing housing market is quite good. There is a lot of local buyers - it's a very internal market with people up-sizing or down-sizing.
"Overall it's quite positive and quite strong."
