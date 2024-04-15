The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lily took her abuser to court, then she realised she wasn't the only one

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 15 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Lily Maglaras has launched a new podcast to help in her recovery after she was sexually assaulted. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Lily Maglaras has launched a new podcast to help in her recovery after she was sexually assaulted. Picture by Anthony Brady

When Lily Maglaras' mother suggested she buy a house plant, she had no idea it would soon become a metaphor for her recovery from sexual assault.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.