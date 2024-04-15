The Standard
Burnout incident leads to drugs and weapon charge for learner driver

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 15 2024 - 10:54am, first published 10:34am
A learner driver who did burnouts until his car caught fire was later found with drugs and an imitation firearm.

