Burnout incident leads to drugs and weapon charge for learner driver

A learner driver who did burnouts until his car caught fire was later found with drugs and an imitation firearm.
The 22-year-old Allansford man, who The Standard hasn't named as a conviction wasn't recorded, pleaded guilty at the Warrnambool Koori Court on Friday, April 12, 2024 to possessing an imitation firearm in addition to driving and drug related charges.
The court heard flames and smoke were seen coming from Swinton Street, Warrnambool about 6.45pm on August 18 last year. The man had been doing burnouts, causing the vehicle to overheat, prompting a fire which engulfed the vehicle.
He was a learner driver at the time and the sole occupant of the car.
On August 23 at 10.45am, police searched his address. They found an imitation handgun, set of scales and small quantities of drugs in zip-lock bags including ketamine and cannabis seeds.
The man, whose lawyer said he felt "a great degree of remorse", had appeared before the court in 2019 for driving-related offending.
He's also due to re-appear on April 17 for a two-day committal for an alleged aggravated home invasion.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man had "apparently turned a corner" after receiving drug and alcohol counselling.
He was told the offender had kept an imitation weapon in fear of reprisal after leaving his former life behind in Melbourne for a new start in the south-west.
The 22-year-old was sentenced to undertake a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.