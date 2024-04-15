Slippery offender sends police officers on chase across state's west

A Hamilton man who consistently fled from police reached speeds of up to 150kmh in an unroadworthy car.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Koori Court on Friday, April 12, 2024 to a string of offences.
That included driving while disqualified, using a vehicle not in a safe or roadworthy condition, failing to stop on police direction and using an unregistered motor vehicle.
It also included theft, committing an indictable offence while on bail, possessing a prohibited weapon without exemption, carrying a controlled weapon without excuse, resisting emergency worker on duty, assaulting emergency worker and threatening to assault police officer.
The court heard the man had fled from police on multiple occasions including in Norlane (December 14, 2022) Kirkstall (December 29, 2022) and in the Bornes Hill area near the Grampians (February 23, 2023).
He was eventually found in Hamilton on February 24, 2023 and taken to the police station.
Speaking in the court room on Friday, the man's mother said her children had been "taken away" which "broke us all up", which could have contributed to the offending.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said that was "part of the reason" why the Koori Court came into existence.
"The entrenched inter-generational trauma caused not only by the stolen generation but breaking of the bonds between mother and child," he said.
Mr Lethbridge ordered a mandatory six-month loss of licence and placed the man on an 18-month community correction order with conditions including assessment and treatment for drug use and mental health.
