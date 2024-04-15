The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Slippery offender sends police officers on chase across state's west

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 15 2024 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slippery offender sends police officers on chase across state's west
Slippery offender sends police officers on chase across state's west

A Hamilton man who consistently fled from police reached speeds of up to 150kmh in an unroadworthy car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.