'I love the sport': Dedicated Roosters netballer to play game 350

Accomplished South Warrnambool netballer Peta van Bruggen still holds hope of winning a premiership as a player one day.
The 45-year-old will achieve a rare feat on Saturday, April 13 when she plays her 350th game for the Hampden league club in the Roosters' division three clash with Terang Mortlake.
The Roosters stalwart has played in all senior grades but some 27 years after she arrived at Friendly Societies' Park as a teenager the ultimate glory eludes her.
She has come close before as a player, featuring in three losing grand finals and has held coaching roles in flag-winning sides.
"The ultimate goal is to get a premiership," van Bruggen told The Standard.
"All these years I haven't actually had the privilege of winning one up at South. Every time we seem to have won one I was pregnant which was a bit unfortunate but that's OK."
The division three playing-coach is bullish about the season ahead despite an opening-round five-goal loss to North Warrnambool Eagles.
"I think we'll be very competitive," she said.
"It's still early stages, we're all still trying to find our feet, we've got a very young team this year which is great. So they've got the legs to keep running for us.
"They're a good group of girls, that's the ultimate goal is always to get to the grand final. I think we'll have a reasonable shot at it this year. If we get there it would be fantastic."
Van Bruggen, whose husband Karl is a football trainer with the Roosters, notched her 300th game during the 2019 season ahead of the cancelled 2020 and short 2021 campaigns.
The long-time netballer said she could have retired due to the interruptions caused by the pandemic but "wasn't going to let that stop me".
She credited the strong friendships she shared with other players as a motivation for her to keep playing.
Van Bruggen, who still umpires alongside her playing and coaching commitments, also hopes to play alongside teenage daughter Taneah before retiring.
Taneah is a key member of the Roosters 17 and under reserves and was named their best in a round-one win against North Warrnambool Eagles.
The division three mentor might not hold the silverware her career deserves but she still has plenty of highlights she can reflect on one day.
"I was probably very fortunate early on, late 1990s to actually play with Michelle Beks up at the club," she said.
"And there's been so many young people come through that I've either watched, umpired or played with. It's just little things like that I suppose, just having that friendship group. It doesn't matter how old you are, everyone's really inviting, it's really nice."
Van Bruggen is passionate about all things netball and has no plans to call time on her decorated career anytime soon.
"I love the sport, it's always going to be there I think so whether I'm playing, or coaching or umpiring I think in some degree I'll be involved doing something," she said.
"While I still can keep running around and doing everything I think I'll try and get maybe a year or two more if I can. But there's so many young girls coming through now too I don't want to take a position from someone that's got a lot more of a future than what I do."
