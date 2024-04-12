The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'I love the sport': Dedicated Roosters netballer to play game 350

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
April 12 2024 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Peta van Bruggen will play her 350th game for the club on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool's Peta van Bruggen will play her 350th game for the club on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Accomplished South Warrnambool netballer Peta van Bruggen still holds hope of winning a premiership as a player one day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.