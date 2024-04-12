The Standard
Opinion: 18 women killed is too many, we should be outraged

By Jodie Hill
April 12 2024 - 11:02am
Jodie Hill.
It's an often repeated statistic that Australian women are dying at the rate of one a week due to gendered violence. I am writing this in week fifteen of 2024, and we now have a reported death toll of 18 women, so let's be clear that it is more than one a week.

