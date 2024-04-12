Disqualified driver caught with false plates after stealing petrol

A disqualified Warrnambool driver is now heading to court after being caught driving at Purnim, on Thursday, April 11.
At 1.15 pm Mortlake police officers intercepted a 34-year-old Warrnambool man driving a Toyota LandCruiser Prado on the Hopkins Highway at Purnim.
It is alleged the driver was disqualified from holding a Victorian driver licence, so his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
The driver will have to pay towing and storage fee costs of $1325 to recover the Prado.
The driver was also arrested in relation to two alleged counts of theft of fuel from the BP Roadhouse in Camperdown committed during the past two weeks.
"A number of registration plates the male was alleged to have used fraudulently were recovered from the Prado," Mortlake police Sergeant Matt Laxton said.
"The male has been charged with the thefts, fraudulent use of registration plates, relevant traffic offences and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date."
Sergeant Laxton said it was a pleasing result given that everyone was experiencing the cost of living increases.
"But those challenges do not justify putting extra impost onto small businesses through stealing items, such as petrol," he said.
