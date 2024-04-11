Police operation targeting illegal motorcycle riders leads to intercept

Police efforts to target illegal motorcycle riders are bearing fruit after a 46-year-old man was intercepted in north Warrnambool.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said mid morning on Thursday, April 11, a man was seen riding a motorcycle along a footpath near an intersection with Mount Ash Drive.
She said on Thursday at 10.25am the rider was intercepted by officers.
"The rider was disqualified from driving, the motorcycle had a cancelled registration and the driver refused to undergo a preliminary illicit drug oral fluid test," she said.
"The man's motorcycle was impounded for a period of 30 days, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130 and he will be summoned to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date."
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said police had been targeting illegal motorcycle riders in the city in recent weeks after a number of reports to police.
"There's been some appalling behaviour reported by members of the community involving off-road and unregistered motorbikes being ridden around the streets of Warrnambool," she said.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and make reports.
"In particular we would like either CCTV footage or mobile phone images of the offending riders."
