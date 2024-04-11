The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mother driver who tried to run down adult daughters placed on bond

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 12 2024 - 8:45am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother driver who tried to run down adult daughters placed on bond
Mother driver who tried to run down adult daughters placed on bond

A Mortlake district woman who crushed her adult daughter between vehicles has been placed on a good behaviour bond.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.