Mother driver who tried to run down adult daughters placed on bond

A Mortlake district woman who crushed her adult daughter between vehicles has been placed on a good behaviour bond.
Rosalie Ladd, 58, of Hexham, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 11, to reckless conduct endangering serious injury, recklessly causing injury and failing to provide assistance after a collision.
She was found not suitable for another community corrections order and placed on a three-year bond, with the condition she not drive for three years.
Her licence was cancelled for that time although that will cause extreme hardship for her and her adult daughter living in an isolated farmhouse.
Ladd has an IQ of 68 and it's hoped she can get support through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
On October 18 last year Ladd pulled up in front of her daughter's east Warrnambool address where she argued with a daughter.
Ladd was asked by her daughter to leave, she reversed onto the road and then threatened to run into a parked car.
The victim and her sister stood between their mother and the parked car thinking Ladd would not run them over.
Ladd accelerated and collided with the victim, pinning her between Ladd's car and the parked vehicle, causing extensive pain and the victim was screaming.
Ladd then drove off, the victim fell to ground suffering swelling to her knees, police were called and the victim was transported to hospital to be assessed and treated.
When arrested and interviewed, Ladd said she could not recall what happened.
She told police she would never want her children to be in hospital.
Ladd also admitted prior court appearances, which involved two incidents and charges of recklessly causing injury in 2015 and in 2006 she drove in a dangerous manner and pleaded guilty to assault.
Lawyer Amanda Hurst said Ladd and her daughters had gone through a great deal of trauma and her client had suffered numerous family violence incidents, one which resulted in a fractured skull and an acquired brain injury.
She said the daughters felt their mother was getting worse and feared she was getting dementia.
The lawyer said Ladd had an IQ in the extremely low range of 68 and she had difficulty controlling her functions.
She said it was inexplicable that Ladd did what she did, described her actions as a "foolish impulsive decision".
Ms Hurst said it was hoped her client and a daughter could be assessed and supported by the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
The police prosecutor said Ladd had minimised and justified her actions.
In court Ladd had initially tried getting a sentence indication, claiming her foot had slipped from the brake to the accelerator.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was concerning that Ladd had used a car as a weapon and that would require her to be disqualified from driving for a considerable period of time - three years.
He said protection of the community was a key sentencing consideration.
The magistrate said Ladd had complained about her involvement with police, claiming she had "been treated like a murderer".
He said there was a real disconnect between Ladd's actions, her view of what had happened and her refusal to take responsibility.
Mr Lethbridge said it was serious criminal offending and the courts would not tolerate people using cars as weapons.
"She used a motor vehicle to endanger serious injury to another person and in fact did cause injury to another person, that person being her daughter," he said.
"The action of driving the car into the other vehicle was deliberate where Ms Ladd said shortly before driving the car in the direction of the other car 'I'm going to ram into this car'.
"She then accelerated the car and pinned her daughter between her car and the other car, she then reversed and drove away without even checking to see how badly injured her daughter was.
"In the ordinary course this court would have absolutely no hesitation in jailing somebody who acts in such a dangerous, irresponsible and callous manner.
"The law must treat each accused individually taking into account their nature and circumstances as well as their culpability before their offending.
"Very lengthy and detailed reports have been tendered from a neuropsychologist and forensic psychologist which detail a significant background of abuse, deprivation and hardship.
"In addition there are pre-morbid conditions of borderline intellectual functioning aggravated by both violence and drug use over many years."
