Homeless squatter jailed after threatening to kill supermarket worker

A Warrnambool homeless squatter has been jailed for three months after he threatened to kill a supermarket worker by shooting her in the head.
Shane Altmann, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11, in relation to five police briefs of evidence.
The charges included a number of thefts, breaching court orders, unlawful assault, trespass, possessing cannabis and breaching bail.
Altmann was jailed for a total effective sentence of three months' imprisonment with 20 days counted as already served.
Charges of breaching bail were proven and dismissed in line with new reduced statewide bail laws.
Altmann was originally charged with 19 offences but a number of those were withdrawn and amended.
Last month Altmann attended at Swintons IGA, Aldi Gateway, Coles Centro and Dan Murphy's where he stole items including vanilla essence, sliced cheese, vanilla extract, Freddo Frogs, a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of chardonnay.
At one time he sat in an aisle four at Centro where he ate a packet of roast beef.
At about that time he also went to the Coles supermarket in Lava Street where he was asked to leave by staff because he was a banned customer due to past negative interactions with employees.
He was told by staff three times to leave and he said: "Don't treat me like a dog".
Altmann walked towards a female employee who was supervising the unmanned check-outs.
She informed him she would be calling police, she dialled and Altmann started leaving the store.
But, before he left he told the staff member he would meet her outside and shoot her to the head with a gun.
The employee believed Altmann and feared he would carry out the threat to kill her.
Altmann aslo kicked a car outside the Hopkins Medical Centre on Raglan Parade, causing damage to the right rear panel.
He was also found in the rear of a Raglan Parade property without a lawful excuse.
Lawyer Christian Schultink said his client was well known in Warrnambool and had a lengthy criminal history.
He said Altmann had been in custody since March 20 and was taking a range of medications to treat health issues.
The lawyer said Altmann previously had interactions with a range of support services and he currently has two National Disability Insurance Scheme support workers.
But, he added Altmann was not organised enough to get himself food even though there was free food available in Warrnambool.
Mr Schultink said the Salvation Army had also organised a swag for his client and there was food available at the new service's headquarters in Mortlake Road.
Police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph said Altmann has had long-term issues with alcohol and drugs and he chose to spend his money on things other than food, which led to him offending to cater for his basic needs.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Altmann was before the court again for breaching court orders, offences of dishonesty and making threats which frightened people.
He said the defendant had generally been acting in a chaotic way, but he was being sent back to jail for making threats to shoot a supermarket worker and breaching court orders.
