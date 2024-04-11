Man arrested after he threatened woman with knife

A 40-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested after allegedly entering a woman's home while armed with a knife and threatening her.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the man was remanded in custody charged with numerous offences relating to an incident in the city at 10.30pm Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Those charges include trespass-related offences, stalking, assaults, possessing a controlled weapon and going to a home while armed with a weapon and committing an assault.
Police allege the man attended a Merrivale property on Thursday night, entered the home with a knife concealed in his clothing, he then produced the knife, made threats and pushed and grappled with a woman.
The woman was frightened and repeatedly requested the man leave.
Police were called, he was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded.
He appeared at the Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody to re-appear on June 28 for a committal mention.
