The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man arrested after he threatened woman with knife

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 12 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 7:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested after he threatened woman with knife
Man arrested after he threatened woman with knife

A 40-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested after allegedly entering a woman's home while armed with a knife and threatening her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.