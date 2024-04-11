Understanding ageing: How to ensure comfortable senior living

When it comes to senior living, there are many options to consider including accessing the support needed to age in your own home. Picture Shutterstock

As you grow older, it's natural to start thinking about your future and how you want to spend your golden years. You may have concerns about maintaining your independence, staying healthy, and finding a living arrangement that suits your needs and preferences. The good news is that with a little preparation and planning, you can ensure a comfortable and fulfilling life as a senior.

When it comes to senior living, there are many options to consider, from ageing in place to moving to a retirement community or assisted living facility. The key is to start exploring these options early and to have open and honest conversations with your loved ones about your wishes and expectations. In the following sections, you can find the essential elements for comfortable senior living, along with some practical advice to help you navigate this new chapter with confidence and grace.

1 Assess Your Needs And Preferences

The first step in ensuring comfortable senior living is to assess your unique needs and preferences. What matters most to you? Is it maintaining your independence, being close to family and friends, or having access to top-notch healthcare services? These are all important factors to consider when choosing a living arrangement that suits your lifestyle.

Start by crafting a list of your must-haves and nice-to-haves. Perhaps you value a sense of community and would thrive in a vibrant retirement village like St Vincent's aged care in Southport, where you can socialise with peers and participate in various activities.

Or perhaps you prefer a more intimate setting, such as an assisted living facility or even ageing in place with the support of home care services. Take the time to explore your options and ask questions or seek guidance from professionals who specialise in senior living. Remember, this is your life, and you deserve to live it on your terms.

2 Create A Safe And Accessible Living Space

Whether you choose to age in place or move to a senior living community, one of the most important aspects of comfortable senior living is ensuring that your living space is safe and accessible. As you get older, you may find that your mobility and balance aren't quite what they used to be, and that's okay. The key is to make some simple modifications to your home to reduce the risk of falls and accidents.

Start by taking a good look around your living space and identifying any potential hazards. Are there loose rugs or electrical cords that could trip you up? Is the lighting bright enough to help you see clearly? Do you have grab bars in the bathroom and other high-risk areas? These are all inexpensive and relatively fixes that can make a major difference in your safety and comfort.

If you're considering a move to a senior living community, look for one that prioritises accessibility, with features like wide doorways, non-slip flooring, and emergency call systems. Remember, your living space should be a haven where you feel secure and at ease, so don't hesitate to make the necessary changes to ensure your safety and well-being.

Assisted living in a seniors village is one option. Picture Shutterstock

3 Maintain Physical Health And Well-being

Your bodies go through some changes when you age. You may not be as spry as you once were, and it's not uncommon to develop a few aches and pains along the way. But here's the thing: just because you're getting older doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to a life of inactivity and poor health. In fact, maintaining your physical health and well-being is one of the most important things you can do to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable retirement.

So, focus on getting regular exercise. This doesn't mean you have to go to gym daily (unless that's your thing, of course). In addition to exercise, pay attention to your diet and limit your consumption of high-fat and processed foods. And don't forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

4 Nurture Social Connections And Engagement

Social connections and engagement are essential for emotional well-being and cognitive function. Maintain relationships with loved ones and seek opportunities to meet new people through social clubs, volunteer work, or community events. Senior living communities generally offer a broad range of social activities and amenities, such as fitness classes, art workshops, and group outings.

5 Manage Health Conditions And Medications

Ultimately, you'll begin to develop chronic health conditions that require ongoing management as you age. Thus, work closely with your healthcare providers to develop a thorough care plan for your specific needs. If you take multiple medications, use a pill organiser or reminder system to ensure you're taking them as prescribed. In senior living communities, trained staff or nurses can provide assistance with medication monitoring and management.

6 Plan For Future Care Needs

It's important to plan for future care needs, even if you're currently in good health. Consider long-term care insurance or any other financial planning tools to help cover the costs of care if needed. Have open conversations with family members about your wishes and preferences for care, and make sure your legal documents, such as a power of attorney and advance directive, are up to date.

Takeaway