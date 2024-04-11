Elderly man lucky to escape injury as car and train collide, causing delays

A man aged in his 90s was lucky to escape injury when his ute was clipped by the Melbourne to Warrnambool train, causing delays for passengers.
Terang police Senior Constable Ken Sayer said the elderly driver was attempting to drive down the side of the train lines at Terang in order to access a paddock about 4pm on April 11, 2024.
He said the man's Holden Rodeo utility, which was towing a small calf trailer, became bogged in a pile of gravel.
"(The driver) realised the train was coming as the boom gates started to close," Senior Constable Sayer said.
"He waved to the train in an attempt to get it to stop. Realising it wasn't able to, he stepped away and the train collided with his ute, which was written off."
The officer said the ute was not stuck on the train line but to the side of it, facing the same direction as the train en route to Warrnambool.
He said the utility was basically side-swiped, suffering significant damage.
He said the train was also impacted.
Senior Constable Sayer said the train came to a stop about a kilometre from the point of impact.
Passengers were asked to leave the train and bus replacements were provided to get them to their destination.
The 5.06pm Warrnambool-bound service was cancelled due to the obstruction on the track.
Passengers were advised to board the 5.12pm service to Geelong and then replacement coaches to complete their journey.
V/Line apologised on social media for the delay.
