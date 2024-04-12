The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yep, that really happened: Trains, cars, Maccas and the Koala Motel

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
April 12 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Koala Motel near Colac in the 1980s. File picture
The Koala Motel near Colac in the 1980s. File picture

One of the biggest changes to take place with the dawn of the 21st century is the shrinking of the world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.