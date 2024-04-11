Woman passenger taken to hospital after two-car crash

A Cobden woman passenger has been transported to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, April 11.
Cobden police Senior Constable Rachel Wass said a vehicle failed to give way at the intersection of Adam and Parrott streets in Cobden about 7am, with that vehicle then T-boned by a HiLux ute.
A Camperdown man aged about 30 was driving a Toyota Camry north on Adam Street when he failed to give way and went into the intersection.
The driver had picked up the woman passenger aged about 30 years old to go to work.
A Cobden man aged about 20 was heading east on Parrott Street in a Toyota HiLux when he was involved in a crash with the side of the Camry.
The HiLux could be driven from scene but there was extensive damage to the side of the Camry.
A Cobden female passenger was trapped in the Camry.
She had to be cut free, was assessed by paramedics and then transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Senior Constable Wass said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, believed to involve head and should injuries caused by a knock during the collision.
An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the accident with a view to issuing an infringement notice to the Camperdown driver.
Senior Constable Wass requested that motorists drive to road conditions, particularly with the change of seasons and in dark and/or wet weather.
"Local people die on local roads," she said.
"We would request that drivers take all possible care and drive to the conditions, being aware that we will all be facing wet weather during the coming months."
