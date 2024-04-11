The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman passenger taken to hospital after two-car crash

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman passenger taken to hospital after two-car crash
Woman passenger taken to hospital after two-car crash

A Cobden woman passenger has been transported to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, April 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.