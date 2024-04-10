Police request residents check cameras after series of thefts from vehicles

Portland police are asking residents in the north of the city to check CCTV footage from overnight last Thursday, April 4, after a series of thefts from vehicles.
Detective Acting Sergeant Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said there were "seven or eight" cars entered in north Portland, in particular during the early hours of the Friday, between midnight and 5am.
There were number plates stolen from three vehicles, power tools taken from another two and bank cards and various forms of identity also removed from inside vehicles.
The offences happened at Portland north - in predominately Viking Court, Daniel Street, Theresa Street, Osbourne Street, Garden Street and Edgar Street.
Anyone with CCTV cameras is requested to check their footage for two offenders in those areas at that time.
Detective Acting Sergeant McKinnis said it was believed the two offenders were driving a white dual cab ute when they were stealing items.
"We would request that residents in those areas check their CCTV footage for images of these offenders and provide that footage to the Portland police station (5522 1500)," she said.
"It's also timely to remind owners to lock their vehicles and put valuables out of sight.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing theft from inside vehicles."
