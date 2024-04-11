Landscape inspires Anne Middleton's latest exhibition

A move to south-west Victoria has provided the inspiration for a new exhibition for artist Anne Middleton.
On Saturday, April 13, Middleton will officially launch her Vignette exhibition.
To be held at the former Commonwealth Bank building in Sackville Street, Port Fairy, the exhibition will run until May 5.
The exhibition will feature landscapes of the Port Fairy-Koroit-Tower Hill area.
This is a familiar subject for Middleton, whose house is perched on the edge of Tower Hill.
It's a change of direction for Middleton, who is renowned for her portraits.
She has been a finalist in the Archibald, Darling and Lester prizes, winning the Archibald's People's Choice Award in 2018 for her portrait of Guy Pearce.
The Vignette exhibition features pastel landscapes, as well as some oil landscapes from her previous Silent Atmospheres exhibition.
"My dad was a landscape painter but I never really thought I would be," Middleton said.
"But since moving down here the local landscape has been so inspiring, I love it.
"Every day I am out and about in nature, it is so beautiful.
"I'm excited to share these images with the local community."
The exhibition will be open from Thursdays to Mondays from 11am-4pm.
