Angry man remanded in custody after putting woman's head in microwave

An angry Hamilton man, 42, has been arrested, charged with stealing coke and iced coffee flavoured milk before he allegedly backhanded a woman and stuck her head in a microwave oven.
A police spokesman said the man was arrested on Wednesday, April 10, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in court today for a bail/remand hearing.
The charges include two counts of theft and three counts of breaching a court order.
It's alleged at 11pm Friday, April 5, the man attended the United petrol station, where he was let in by an employee.
The man selected coke and iced coffee flavoured milk and went to the counter where he told the employee: "I'm stealing this stuff".
The employee and thief then jostled, before the offender was able to let himself out of the service station and flee.
On Tuesday, April 9, the 42-year-old went to a Hamilton address which he was banned from attending.
He slept on the couch, but woke up angry and aggressive.
A woman was preparing milk for children about 10am when she checked her purse and found $50 missing.
She confronted the man, which further angered him and he started yelling at her.
The woman told police the man put her head in a microwave oven before he backhanded her to her left cheek.
She suffered a red mark on her face.
Police were called and the man was arrested.
It's highly likely due to new statewide bail laws the man will be released on bail.
He is listed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on August 28 for the return of previously imposed bond.
There's questions being asked about bail laws after it was revealed on Wednesday the 21-year-old man accused of murdering Ballarat district woman Hannah McGuire was on bail for serious unrelated offences at the time of her alleged killing.
He's on charges including assault and burglary in the county court.
