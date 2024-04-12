The Standard
Luxurious four bedroom home in Warrnambool's Northern Edge Estate

By House of the Week
April 12 2024 - 10:00am
Luxurious four bedroom home in Warrnambool's Northern Edge Estate
Luxurious four bedroom home in Warrnambool's Northern Edge Estate

4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 98 Wangoom Road, Warrnambool
  • PRICE GUIDE: $1,200,000 to $1,300,000
  • AGENCY: Brian O'Halloran & Co
  • CONTACT: Brian Hancock 0408 529 580
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This huge near-new home is in the Northern Edge Estate.

