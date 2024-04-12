Luxurious four bedroom home in Warrnambool's Northern Edge Estate

This huge near-new home is in the Northern Edge Estate.
It's so good, "it's in a class of its own," said agent Brian Hancock.
Let's talk about size first.
The home is "an exceptional 358 square metres or 38.5 squares of quality construction under-roof, inclusive of a huge dual double doors lock-up garage."
Breaking those numbers down a bit further, there's 240.7 square metres of "superb living and sleeping spaces", another 4.4 square metres of front porch under the roof, 25.6 square metres of "enclosed outdoor living entertaining area that includes a wonderful open fire place", and the garage is massive at 87.4 square metres.
Interestingly, the garage also has two direct entry doors; one to the laundry and the other to the entry hallway. Speaking of which, some "amazing skilled rock and stone work feature in the hall entrance and hallway," Brian said.
In fact, "the outstanding detail given to the finish of the exclusive internal rock wall styling, all round brick work, granite look floor tiling, huge garaging with dual double doors, together with very low-maintenance gardens, make this a most impressive home to just move in and live."
Even just a cursory look at the images demonstrates he's not wrong.
This specially-designed home is also very well-presented.
To describe the layout, "the front of house main bedroom has a generous walk-in robe and an exquisite ensuite" with dual vanities.
A further three bedrooms are towards the rear, along with two more ensuites; bedrooms two and three have jack-and-jill style access to the bigger one with a separate bath and shower. Bedroom four has its own ensuite with a toilet and a shower, and there's a separate toilet for family or guest convenience.
Bedroom two is accessed via a study nook and then through the rumpus room.
The kitchen is open plan with a meals area to one side and a huge central living area to another.
"The super generous kitchen space and benches includes a matching refrigerator and dishwasher and built-in dining table which complement the grand open floor plan living area which extends to the outdoors."
There's also a walk-in pantry.
Another nice feature of this home is roller door access (via the aforementioned garage) to the backyard.
