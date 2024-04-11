Youngsters hone green thumbs at weekly kitchen garden club

A club for young people who want to learn valuable life skills is proving popular.
Heather Ryan is one of the volunteer co-ordinators of the Sprouts Club at the Warrnambool Community Garden.
It has been running for more than two years and young people have embraced the chance to learn how to grow their own produce, harvest it and cook with it, according to Mrs Ryan.
She had been running a kitchen garden program at a Warrnambool primary school.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic made running the club challenging.
"We had put so much work into the program so we wanted to keep it going," Mrs Ryan said.
"We decided to set up a kitchen garden here at the community garden."
Mrs Ryan said participants helped in all aspects of growing produce before taking part in a cooking session with the products every fourth Wednesday.
This week participants used some of the delicious pumpkins they have grown and harvested.
They cooked pumpkin hummous, pumpkin, silverbeet and fetta cous cous and pumpkin drop biscuits.
Mrs Ryan said she loved running the club and passing on life skills to young people.
