Large amount of cash in safe stolen, police request information

Hamilton police crime investigation unit detectives are appealing for public assistance after a safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen during a burglary in Coleraine last month.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokesperson said police had been told unknown offenders forced entry into a business on Robertson Street between Friday, March 22, and Sunday, March 24.
Once inside, it is believed the safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen from an office inside the premises.
Investigators believe a black Holden Commodore was seen arriving in Coleraine from the west around 4.30am on Saturday, March 23.
It is believed the vehicle may have travelled from South Australia and those in the vehicle may be able to assist detectives with their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle in the area or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
