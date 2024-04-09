P-plater fined after being caught driving while banned

A Portland P-plater with a poor driving record has been fined $650 after being busted driving while suspended.
Tyson Leng pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 9, to driving while suspended.
Police said on December 4 last year Leng was seen driving in Portland near the intersection of Percy and Henty streets.
A check revealed his licence was suspended due to demerit points between December 1 last year and mid-February this year.
Leng was intercepted in Percy Street.
Police said Leng had contacted VicRoads on December 4 and December 5 but found he was outside the time to ask for a 12-month golden point.
"I take full responsibility. I should not have been driving on a suspended licence," Leng told the court.
"I've moved to Melbourne, got an apprenticeship as a spray painter and got a reference from my employer."
Leng told the court his Portland friends had not been a good influence and he lost his licence due to the accumulation of demerit points
"I've done stuff I should not have been doing," he said.
"I'm now getting to work on time, driving sensibly and taking care of myself."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge fined Leng $650, but did not suspend him from driving again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.