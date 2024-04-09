The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Former top cop launches into new industry to help lead south-west council

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 10 2024 - 8:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former police officer Chris Asenjo has been appointed Corangamite Shire's new manager of governance and civic support. Picture supplied
Former police officer Chris Asenjo has been appointed Corangamite Shire's new manager of governance and civic support. Picture supplied

A well-known former crime manager at Warrnambool police will help lead a south-west council after leaping into a new industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.