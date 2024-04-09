Former top cop launches into new industry to help lead south-west council

A well-known former crime manager at Warrnambool police will help lead a south-west council after leaping into a new industry.
Chris Asenjo has been appointed Corangamite Shire's new manager of governance and civic support.
It comes after a 24-year career with Victoria Police which saw Mr Asenjo excel in a number of roles, including senior sergeant, detective, unit commander and crime manager for investigation units both in Melbourne and Warrnambool.
He managed Warrnambool's family violence and sexual offences and child abuse investigation units for years and oversaw the region's roads as part of his role as road safety manager.
Corangamite Shire chief executive officer David Rae said he was pleased to welcome Mr Asenjo to the team.
He said the former detective senior sergeant was highly respected in that profession.
"A confident, natural communicator and presenter, Chris is experienced in integrity management, leading/managing teams and project management," he said.
"He is currently studying a Bachelor of Arts with Professional Honours in Public Sector Leadership and Management with the University of Tasmania."
Mr Asenjo is married with four children, having moved from Melbourne to Warrnambool in 2011 for a "sea change".
"My wife has ties to this part of the world," he said.
"We came from Melbourne and since then had another couple of children. We've planted our roots firmly in the south-west."
The couple have four children, aged 8, 11, 14 and 15.
"I think the time was right for me to look into a change of career and change of lifestyle," Mr Asenjo said.
"Policing is a very rewarding career. It can also take its toll at times and I felt the time was right to do something different and face new challenges
"Local government is attractive to me because I believe I've got a skill set that can succeed and I still get to be involved in community service. That's something I've been passionate about for decades now."
Mr Asenjo has been managing teams for many years and has been part of strategic leadership groups.
His skills and attributes from those roles bring a point of difference to his position with the council.
"I think that point of difference will make me valuable to local government," he said.
"Governance and integrity are very important parts of serving the community. Governance is the end point for delivering on activities, business needs and services.
"Without proper governance behind them, these things might struggle."
Mr Asenjo said he was looking forward to leaping into a completely new industry and the nuances that come with it.
He said the new role was a terrific opportunity to develop his professional leadership.
"Whilst stepping way from policing I still remain very connected to Victoria Police, whilst on a period of leave without pay as I embark on a new professional journey," he said.
He said the people at Corangamite Shire had made him feel very welcome which would help ease him into his new career.
