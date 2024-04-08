The Standard
Man admits knocking out woman and trying to pervert justice

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 10:36am
Man admits knocking out woman and trying to pervert justice
Man admits knocking out woman and trying to pervert justice

A Hamilton man has entered guilty pleas in the Melbourne County Court after being charged with knocking a woman unconscious inside her own home.

