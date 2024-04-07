Hundreds of cyclists cross finish line after 520-kilometre ride to region

Hundreds of cyclists have pedalled through rain, mud and a glorious sunset over the Grampians for the 2024 Murray to Moyne.
Event president Peter Bollard said there were just shy of 400 cyclists involved in the 520-kilometre trek which left from either Echuca or Mildura and stopped in Hamilton before finishing at Port Fairy on April 7, 2024.
Mr Bollard said there were mixed conditions over the weekend with heavy showers from Echuca and "mostly drizzle" through Mildura.
"But for the night riders coming from Horsham and Stawell, it was just stunning coming through the Grampians with a beautiful sunset," he said.
"There was very little wind and that's what bike rider's like. It's a very unique event from that angle, with teams riding through the night".
Cyclists ride anywhere from 200km to 300km across the weekend in legs of 25km to 30km.
Each team raises money for a hospital, health service or health-related charity.
Mr Bollard said up to $400,000 had been raised with about $40,000 donated to Moyne Health.
"It is just incredible," he said.
"The event continues Graham Woodrup's legacy of just getting on a bike, having fun and improving your well-being."
Mr Woodrup, who started the event with his wife Hester in 1987, was killed when a car crashed into a group of cyclists that were training for the event near Tower Hill in 1992.
He said each year a cyclist who had displayed "exceptional effort and inspiration" was presented an award In memory of 'Woody'.
This year's winner was Gary Bunn, the captain of team Castlemaine Rouleurs.
Mr Bollard said Mr Bunn had participated in the event for 27 years.
He said Mr Bunn had continued his leadership role despite some personal health challenges, which had not diminished his passion to support the team.
He said Mr Bunn had overseen the team's fundraising efforts for Castlemaine Health.
"Gary is well-known as that guy that rides an old classic steel-framed Malvern Star bike and looks like Santa, with his long, red pants and white beard," he said.
Peter Rauert, riding for Warrnambool College which raises funds for the Warrnambool Base Hospital paediatric ward, was also praised for his effort and inspiration to the event.
Mr Rauert was described as a "true gentleman" with 29 years of experience, infectious enthusiasm and "amazing cycling legs".
Team HypoActive was also celebrated for their significant milestone as they crossed the finish line for the 20th time on Sunday.
The riders, whose mission is to inspire the type 1 diabetes community to live a more physically active lifestyle, have been raising money for nationwide diabetes camps for two decades.
Diabetes Victoria peer support project officer Jason Tamplin said team members underwent hourly finger prick blood glucose tests and constant monitoring of insulin levels.
He said there were a number of inspiring riders involved this year, including 17-year-old Olly Clements and triathlete Laura Rostron.
The team is not from one geographic area, instead coming from all over the state with the only thing in common being diabetes.
Mr Tamplin said the ride showed the community that people with diabetes could do anything.
HypoActive team member Brett "Fletch" Fletcher was also recognised for his "exceptional effort and inspiration to others".
While never actually riding in the event, Fletch was described as the support crew captain who wrangled the "prima donna cyclists", keeping them safe in spite of themselves and running a tight ship.
